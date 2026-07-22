Eight years on, Meditrina seeks revision of Haryana’s cardiac treatment rates under PPP scheme

Meditrina Hospitals has urged the Haryana government to immediately revise package rates for cashless interventional cardiac services provided under the public-private partnership (PPP) model, saying the rates have remained unchanged for eight years despite a sharp rise in treatment costs.

The hospital has appealed to the Haryana government to implement the revised package rates in line with the latest CGHS rates to ensure uninterrupted cardiac care for economically weaker sections and government beneficiaries. (HT Photo)

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The hospital has been providing cashless angiography, angioplasty and other life-saving cardiac procedures since 2017 at its centres in Gurugram, Faridabad, Panchkula and Ambala for beneficiaries, including below poverty line (BPL) families, Scheduled Caste (SC) beneficiaries and Haryana government employees.

Under the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed with the state government, treatment packages are linked to the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) rates. Meditrina offers a 69% discount on CGHS rates at its Panchkula and Ambala centres and a 66% discount at Gurugram and Faridabad. However, the package rates continue to be based on the 2014 CGHS rate list.

The Centre revised CGHS rates in December 2023 and again in 2025, but the corresponding revision under Haryana’s PPP agreement has not yet been implemented, the hospital said. It added that repeated representations have been submitted to the principal medical officer (PMO), the director general of health services (DGHS), Haryana, and the concerned chief medical officers (CMOs), seeking implementation of the revised rates.

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{{^usCountry}} Hospital officials said the cost of manpower, medical consumables, cardiac implants, medicines, equipment maintenance and other operational expenses has increased substantially over the past eight years, making it difficult to sustain quality cardiac care at rates fixed more than a decade ago. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Hospital officials said the cost of manpower, medical consumables, cardiac implants, medicines, equipment maintenance and other operational expenses has increased substantially over the past eight years, making it difficult to sustain quality cardiac care at rates fixed more than a decade ago. {{/usCountry}}

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According to the hospital, the delay in revising package rates has adversely affected its financial sustainability and working capital, impacting its ability to continue providing cashless cardiac services.

A spokesperson for Meditrina Hospital said the hospital continues to offer a 69% discount on cardiac treatment and performs angiography for ₹3,209, based on the 2014 CGHS rate list. “We remain committed to providing affordable, high-quality cardiac care. We hope the government will revise the package rates at the earliest so that these services can continue without disruption,” the spokesperson said, and claimed that Meditrina Hospital charges the lowest treatment rates in India for these cardiac procedures.

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The hospital has appealed to the Haryana government to implement the revised package rates in line with the latest CGHS rates to ensure uninterrupted cardiac care for economically weaker sections and government beneficiaries.