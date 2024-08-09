Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam Abhiyan: Panchkula all set to plant 3.5 lakh saplings on August 16

The Panchkula administration will be planting 3.50 lakh saplings in the district under the “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam Abhiyan” on August 16, one lakh more than the target set for each district, deputy commissioner Yash Garg said on Thursday. The plantation programme, part of the visionary campaign launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will be organised in each district of Haryana at 9 am. (Getty image)

Further, to track the growth of the plants and also ensure they are protected, each sapling will be geotagged. The campaign will be held across the state on August 16, when an estimated 51 lakh saplings will be planted.

Garg shared this information at a virtual meeting of all deputy commissioners for successful organisation of the programme. It was convened by Anand Mohan Sharan, additional chief secretary of environment, forest and wildlife department, and Amit Aggarwal, additional principal secretary to the chief minister.

Sharan said the plantation programme, part of the visionary campaign launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will be organised in each district at 9 am. The state-level programme will be organised at Kaithal, where chief minister Nayab Singh Saini will be the chief guest.

Garg shared that a nodal officer of each department had also been appointed, adding that the work of digging pits for planting saplings will be completed by August 12.

The deputy commissioner said for the success of the plantation campaign, the participation of “Van Mitras”, along with the departments concerned, will be ensured. He said along with planting saplings, “Van Mitras” will also protect the saplings, as only by protecting them, the concept of “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” can be truly realised.

Emphasising the need for public participation for the success of any campaign, he said NGOs, resident welfare associations and general public of the district had been urged to participate enthusiastically in the plantation campaign.