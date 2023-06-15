: Finding solace in the confines of an old age home here, a 75-year-old woman reminisces the days of abuse and neglect she faced at the hands of her drug-addict son. She escaped from the unending violence and found refuge at the facility.

World Elder Abuse Awareness Day: Elderly women share tale of apathy, neglect by families

Her story is not the isolated one. She is among the numerous elderly women who endure similar fates, abandoned by their own children after dedicating their lives to nurturing and caring for their families.

Among the countless stories at the Maavan da Ashram old age home, one tragic case involves a paralysed woman in her late 60s, who was left abandoned on the roads of Ludhiana. Within a month, she passed away and her own children failed to show up for her last rites.

Another 68-year-old woman, once the owner of 25 acres of land, was left to perish on the streets as her husband embarked on a new life with another woman.

In yet another heart-wrenching instance, a mother of four sons and three daughters from a business family in Dehlon was denied care. After her children received their share of the inheritance, they deemed their ailing mother psychologically unfit to keep up with, callously casting her aside.

These are the stories of the elderly women lodged at the old age home. A total of 45 women stay at the facility. Most of them are from Ludhiana district and adjoining areas such as Ferozepur and Moga.

As per the data of 2023 report released by the HelpAge India on Wednesday, on the eve of World Elder Abuse Awareness Day, an alarming trend regarding abuse against older women has come to the fore in Punjab, which is on the rise at a disturbing 6%.

According to the datat, 28% are the victims of physical violence, followed by disrespect (54%), verbal abuse 36% and neglect 29%. The main perpetrators of abuse were the son (40%), followed by other relatives (31%), which is disturbing as it denotes that abuse extends beyond the immediate family circle, this was followed by daughter-in-law (27%).

Despite facing the abuse, most elder women do not report it due to ‘fear of retaliation or further abuse’ (8%), no awareness on available resources (16%), while 20% think their concerns would not be taken seriously.

Dr. Randeep Sidhu, who runs Maavan da Ashram in Ludhiana, said she receives dozens of distress calls each day. Children, distant relatives, and locals plead for refuge for these women, as they have become unbearable burdens for their own families.

“Despite the financial stability and education of some children, they fabricate countless excuses to evade responsibility for their mothers. These mothers, who spent their entire lives raising and feeding their children under any circumstances, are now left to suffer. The reality on the ground remains harsh and disheartening, a stark contrast to the ideals of women’s empowerment propagated in books and social media,” she added.

As per the survey conducted by Helpage, 50% older women lacked awareness on redressal mechanisms available for abuse, with only 8% being aware of the Maintenance & Welfare of Parents & Senior Citizens Act and 91% older women not aware of any government welfare schemes.

“Females are at social, economic and educational disadvantage from an early age, this impacts their lives in old age in unimaginable ways. They seldom make choices about their lives and despite all the good intent, they remain secondary in almost all aspects of life. 85% of the older women have reported being ‘never’ employed, while 12% older women want work till as long as possible, but where are the opportunities? This can be interpreted to mean low or no social security in old age. Not much is done by way of creating an enabling environment for them,” says Ashok Patiyal, project head- elderline Punjab, HelpAge India.

