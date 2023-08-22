Elderly farmer mowed down during protest in Punjab’s Sangrur

A 70-year-old farmer was crushed to death under the wheel of a trailer attached to a modified vehicle during a protest at Longowal in Sangrur on Monday. Five cops also injured in clashes with the farmers, who were agitating against ‘detention’ of leaders, a day ahead of Chandigarh protest. (Videgrab)

Five cops were also injured during a clash with farmers who were protesting against “detention” of some of their leaders, a day before a planned demonstration in Chandigarh to seek compensation for losses caused by floods. The clash ensued when the police personnel tried to stop them from moving ahead to block a road and a toll plaza near Badbar village on the Sangrur – Barnala highway.

Sangrur senior superintendent of police (SSP) Surendra Lamba said members of BKU (Ekta-Azad) union wanted to block the Sangrur-Barnala national highway and also the Badbar toll plaza but police refused to let them. “The farmers, however, forced their way through barricades using tractor-trailers,” he said.

An inspector escaped being crushed under a tractor-trailer but was severely injured, police said, adding that another policeman sustained injuries to his face and three more were hurt as well.

“Unfortunately, an old farmer was run over by a rashly driven ‘gharhuka’ ( a modified vehicle) and died during the treatment. We are initiating action against the driver of the vehicle,” said the SSP.

The deceased farmer has been identified as Pritam Singh, a resident of Mander Kalan village. Pritam’s leg was crushed under the wheels and was rushed to the Sangrur civil hospital from where he was shifted to Rajindra hospital in Patiala. He, however, succumbed to his injuries.

A video purportedly showing the elderly farmer coming under the rear tyres of the trailer surfaced on social media. Some farmers could be seen asking the vehicle’s driver to stop but he did not. Police said the incident took place because of the irresponsible behaviour of a few tractor and bus drivers during the protest.

The SSP said some protesters hit policemen with their sticks as the protest turned violent. He added that said the situation was now peaceful and police used the highest level of restraint.

Kuliwinder Soni Longowal, senior BKU (Ekta-Azad) leader, said, “Ahead of August 22 protest, police have been raiding houses of farmers and several farm leaders, including Jaswinder Longowal, president of BKU (Ekta- Azad), have been detained. To get our leaders released, we decided to stage a protest at the Badbar toll plaza. When we were marching towards the toll plaza, the police attacked us.” “The cops also damaged our buses,” he alleged.

Sixteen farmer bodies, including the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, plan to hold a demonstration in Chandigarh on Tuesday, demanding a package of ₹50,000 crore from the Centre for damage caused due to the floods in the northern region, including Punjab.

Early in the day, farmers claimed that several of their leaders, including Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC) president Sarwan Singh Pandher and Bohr Singh of the BKU (Behramke), had been “detained” by the Punjab Police.

Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal slammed the AAP government for the death of the farmer in Sangrur. “Horrendous broad daylight murder of a beleaguered and peacefully protesting farmer Pritam Singh at Longowal (in CM’s home district Sangrur) has sent shockwaves throughout the state especially among the farmers,” Sukhbir said on ‘X’, previously known as Twitter.

Leader of Opposition in Punjab assembly Partap Singh Bajwa also condemned the police action against farmer leaders in different parts of the state. “The @AAPPunjab govt in Punjab has unleashed its draconian agendas. Several farmers’ union leaders have been arrested and raids are still going on to arrest some other farmer leader,” he tweeted.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Harmandeep Singh Harmandeep Singh is staff Correspondent and have specialisation in investigative reporting. He covers Punjab politics, mining, crime, school education, health, medical education, administration, labour department, brain-drain and rural areas besides burning issues of Sangrur and Barnala districts. ...view detail