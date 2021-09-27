Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Elderly flour mill owner assaulted, robbed of 1.6 lakh in Ludhiana

Three bike-borne men intercepted a businessman and tried to snatch his money bag, when he resisted they assaulted him and robbed him of ₹1.6 lakh; it was the third robbery reported in Ludhiana in as many days
By Tarsem Singh Deogan, Ludhiana
UPDATED ON SEP 27, 2021 01:51 AM IST
The Ludhiana police are scanning through CCTV footage to identify the three men who assaulted and robbed the elderly mill owner. (HT Photo)

In a third robbery in as many days, three bike-borne men assaulted an elderly flour-mill owner and decamped with 1.6 lakh in Subhash Nagar, Tibba Road, on Saturday night.

The 65-year-old victim, Suresh Kumar of Subhash Nagar, was on his way home after finishing up at the flour mill when three bike-borne men blocked his way and attempted to snatch his bag, containing cash from his mill. When he resisted, the men assaulted him with a sharp-edged weapon and fled with the bag.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP, east) Davinder Chaudhary said the robbers had been captured in the CCTVs and would be identified soon.

Same modus operandi used in four ATM robberies

Police suspect involvement of the same gang that had struck ATMs at Ludhiana, Khanna and Jagraon, behind the ATM robbery at Bhutta village on Saturday.

The Ludhiana police have rounded up and questioned several suspects regarding the ATM robbery, which took place a day before the flour mill owner was assaulted and robbed. (HT Photo)
Several suspects have been rounded up and questioned. In all three incidents a gas cutter was used to cut open the ATMs. The gang is targeting the ATMs which are far from the city and near the main road, as it would help them in flee.

Joint commissioner of police (JCP, rural) Sachin Gupta, said that the police are studying the pattern of the robberies and have rounded up some of the suspects and are questioning them.

