: An elderly man and his son from Patiala died, while another person was injured after a speeding truck hit their parked car from behind on the Panchkula-Yamunanagar highway in Ambala, police said on Monday.

Father-son duo from Patiala dies in accident (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The deceased have been identified as Jung Singh and his son Saroop Singh.

The incident happened during the intervening night of Sunday and Monday when the men accompanied by another man were going back home after attending ‘kar sewa’ in Uttar Pradesh.

Saroop’s nephew Gurpreet Singh, who was injured in the incident, told the police that their vehicle broke down near Saha and was parked on the roadside.

He along with his maternal grandfather Jung and uncle Saroop were standing near the car when a truck having a registration number of Ropar district hit the empty car from behind.

“My grandfather and uncle were thrown off the road and died on the spot, while our car crossed the divider and crashed on the other side of the road. The truck was also damaged in the accident and the driver managed to flee,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A case was registered against the unidentified truck driver under sections 283, 337 and 304-A of the the IPC at Saha police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON