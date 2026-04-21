Elderly man drowns in village lake in Ludhiana

A 66-year-old man drowned in lake at Chakar village, near Jagraon, after reportedly slipping into the water during a late-night walk. According to police, the incident came to light on Monday morning, following which a team from Hathur police station reached the spot and recovered the body. (HT File)

The deceased has been identified as Baldev Singh alias Chhota Singh, a resident of Chakar village. According to police, the incident came to light on Monday morning, following which a team from Hathur police station reached the spot and recovered the body.

A probe is on, they said.

Kulwant Singh, an official at Hathur police station, said that as per the statement of the deceased’s son, Beant Singh, Baldev Singh was a daily-wage labourer and is survived by two sons and two married daughters.

Family members told police that Baldev Singh had gone for a walk near the lake after having dinner on Sunday night. When he failed to return home, the family began searching for him but could not trace him.

according to police, preliminary inquiry suggests that Baldev Singh may have slipped while walking along the edge of the lake and accidentally fallen into the water, leading to death by drowning.

The body was handed over to the family after an autopsy. The police inquest proceedings under Section 194 of the BNSS following the statement of the kin of the deceased.