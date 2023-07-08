82-year-old yarn mill director robbed of 40 lakh at gunpoint in Mohali

An elderly woman and her domestic help were held hostage by an armed robber, who snatched a bag containing ₹40 lakh after breaking into her farmhouse in Kansal, Nayagaon.

The elderly woman said the robber had covered his face with a cloth and was repeatedly asking for the keys to the cupboard. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The incident took place around 7.30 pm on Thursday. According to the victim, Asha Daga, 82, who is the director of Deepak Spinner Limited, a yarn manufacturing company, the robber confidently took the cash bag out from her cupboard. As per Daga’s complaint, first, the robber struck around 7.30 pm, while she was having dinner. He first pointed a gun at the forehead of her domestic help, Lakhan, who originally hails from Bihar, pushing him to a corner, before forcing her to also give in.

The elderly woman said the robber had covered his face with a cloth and was repeatedly asking for the keys to the cupboard. After stealing the cash, he locked up both Asha and her help inside a room and fled the spot.

The police are verifying the allegations. Investigating officer ASI Rameshwar Das said police had registered a case against the unidentified robber under Sections 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery) and 458 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking by night after preparation for hurt, assault, or wrongful restraint) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Arms Act on the statement of the victim.

The police are also scanning footage of CCTV cameras installed around the farmhouse for clues about the robber.