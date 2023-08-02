63-year-old woman loses gold chain to snatchers in Chandigarh’s Sector 40

In yet another snatching case in the city, two motorcycle-borne men snatched the gold chain of a 63-year-old woman at a Sector 40 park on Tuesday night.

The accused approached the woman on the pretext of asking the time, the Chandigarh Police said. (HT)

The victim, Shobha, told the police that she, along with a friend, was sitting in the park opposite Delhi Public School around 10.20 pm after returning from a local gurdwara.

Meanwhile, two men reached the park on a motorcycle, and one of them approached her and asked the time. Amid the conversation, he suddenly snatched her gold chain that included a diamond pendant and fled with his accomplice on a motorcycle.

According to the victim, the gold chain weighed 15 gm and cost over ₹1 lakh.

After people gathered, police were informed and Rajinder Singh, investigating officer, Sector 39 police station, reached the spot. Police said the accused were captured in CCTV footage. They have launched a probe.