Electric vehicle adoption picks up pace in Punjab, sales zoom 48% in a year

Electric vehicle (EV) adoption is gaining pace in Punjab, evidenced by a 48% increase in sales in a year.

The data reflects a steady shift towards green mobility in the state, with two-wheelers emerging as the primary driver of growth. (Mint)

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The state logged a record 35,631 EV sales in 2025 compared to 24,008 in 2024, according to a report by the Union ministry of road transport and highways tabled in the ongoing Lok Sabha session.

The momentum has continued into 2026, with over 7,540 EVs sold in just the first three months (till March 31), indicating sustained demand.

The data reflects a steady shift towards green mobility in the state, with two-wheelers emerging as the primary driver of growth.

two wheelers lead the charge

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{{^usCountry}} As per the report, electric two-wheeler sales rose from 19,858 units in 2024 to 27,264 in 2025, a significant jump from 8,758 units in 2023. In the first three months of 2026 (till March 31), 5,322 such vehicles have already been registered. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As per the report, electric two-wheeler sales rose from 19,858 units in 2024 to 27,264 in 2025, a significant jump from 8,758 units in 2023. In the first three months of 2026 (till March 31), 5,322 such vehicles have already been registered. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Similarly, the four-wheeler segment has gained traction, with sales doubling from 4,150 units in 2024 to 8,367 in 2025, compared to just 791 units in 2023. In 2026, 2,218 electric cars have been registered till March 31. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Similarly, the four-wheeler segment has gained traction, with sales doubling from 4,150 units in 2024 to 8,367 in 2025, compared to just 791 units in 2023. In 2026, 2,218 electric cars have been registered till March 31. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} However, the state has witnessed poor performance in electric bus adoption, with just 13 buses registered in 2024, one in 2025, and none so far in 2026. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, the state has witnessed poor performance in electric bus adoption, with just 13 buses registered in 2024, one in 2025, and none so far in 2026. {{/usCountry}}

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Punjab has outperformed neighbouring states such as Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu and Kashmir in two-wheeler EV sales. However, Haryana continues to lead in the four-wheeler segment, recording 13,805 units in 2025, up from 8,635 in 2024, and 2,639 vehicles in the first three months of 2026.

Meanwhile, Punjab is steadily expanding its EV ecosystem, with 1,505 public charging stations installed across the state as part of the Centre’s broader push towards clean mobility. Nationwide, 49,909 public EV charging stations have been set up as of March 30, 2026, with Punjab emerging as a key contributor in the northern region.

Punjab transport secretary Varun Roojam said the state had proposed an incentive scheme worth ₹50 crore under its EV policy to attract manufacturers. Additional incentives have also been announced for electric three-wheelers and e-cycles, aiming to boost adoption through policy support and infrastructure expansion.

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EV policy extended: Plug in by February 2027

The Punjab government rolled out the three-year EV policy in February 2023 for promoting EVs and EV component manufacturing in the state, with prime focus on promoting cleaner mobility and creating jobs.

In a bid to further accelerate the transition, the government has extended the policy by one year, making it effective till February 20, 2027. The policy offers purchase incentives and provisions for expanding charging infrastructure.

Target cities

Almost half of the vehicular emissions in Punjab are contributed by five cities — Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Patiala, Amritsar and Bathinda. Additionally, there is a large inter-state vehicular movement in Mohali being a part of the tricity. These cities are collectively referred as “Target Cities” under this policy.

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The government is also pushing for the introduction of electric buses in Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Amritsar and Patiala to curb urban pollution.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Hillary Victor ...Read More Hillary Victor is a Special Correspondent at Chandigarh. He covers Chandigarh administration, municipal corporation and all political parties. Read Less

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