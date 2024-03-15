Electricity tariff increased marginally for industries in HP

The Himachal Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (HPERC) has decided that there will not be an increase in tariff for any category of consumers in the state due to the subsidy being provided by the state government. The Himachal Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (HPERC) has decided that there will not be an increase in tariff for any category of consumers in the state due to the subsidy being provided by the state government. (HT File Photo)

The HPERC in its order on Friday stated that the GoHP has announced that it will provide subsidies to all categories of consumers of the state at the last year’s level and will neutralize the impact of the increase in tariff to all categories of consumers.

The Himachal Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (HPERC) has issued the Tariff Order containing tariff/charges for Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Limited (HPSEBL) for the financial year 2024-25 vide its order on Friday. In the Order, the Commission has determined the true-up of uncontrollable parameters for the financial year FY 2022-23 and the Aggregate Revenue Requirement (ARR) of HPSEBL along with the tariff/charges applicable for financial year 2024-25.

As per the HPERC order, the energy charges prevailing at present shall increase by a rate of approximately one rupee per unit for all categories of Consumers for FY 2024-25 except for the small and medium industries wherein the rate increase shall be 75 paise per unit. However, there has been no effective increase for the Consumers of the State as the same shall be neutralised by the Government of HP by providing the additional subsidy to the HPSEBL.