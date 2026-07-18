Elevated track to end Kurukshetra’s traffic woes: MP Naveen Jindal

Karnal: Kurukshetra member of Parliament Naveen Jindal has said the newly inaugurated elevated railway track will bring relief to commuters by eliminating persistent traffic bottlenecks.

Kurukshetra MP Naveen Jindal (extreme right) with Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee president Jagdish Singh Jhinda and district officials on board the electric bus on Friday. (HT Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually launched the ₹447-crore project during a rally in Jind, while also laying the foundation stone for the state’s first Sikh Museum, set to be built on five acres in Sector 33, Umri village, at an estimated cost of ₹170 crore.

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Spanning 5.9km from Pehowa Road to the Kurukshetra block section, the railway track features a 4.8-km viaduct supported by 213 pillars and includes the newly elevated Thanesar city station.

Speaking at a district-level programme at Kurukshetra University on Friday, which was also attended by Haryana State Child Welfare Council vice-president Suman Saini and Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee president Jagdish Singh Jhinda, Jindal said the track bypasses five major railway crossings. Previously, passing trains bound for Jind or Kurukshetra triggered closures that choked city traffic for up to an hour, particularly during peak evening periods.

The BJP MP arrived at the venue via electric bus along with deputy commissioner Vishram Meena and superintendent of police Chander Mohan. On behalf of residents of Kurukshetra, he expressed gratitude to PM Modi, Union ministers Manohar Lal Khattar and Ashwini Vaishnaw besides chief minister Nayab Singh Saini for delivering the project. He said it was a “dream initiative” of former minister of state Subhash Sudha.

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{{^usCountry}} Executed by the Haryana Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation (HRIDC)—a joint venture between the ministry of railways and the state government—the project was funded through a ₹206-crore sanction from Haryana, with the Centre covering the remaining cost. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Executed by the Haryana Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation (HRIDC)—a joint venture between the ministry of railways and the state government—the project was funded through a ₹206-crore sanction from Haryana, with the Centre covering the remaining cost. {{/usCountry}}

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Following the ceremony, Jindal headed to the railway station by an electric rickshaw to inspect the facility and interact with local residents. During the inspection, he directed officials to prioritise passenger convenience, cleanliness, smooth traffic flow, accessibility for disabled commuters, improved information systems, and aesthetic upgrades.