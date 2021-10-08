Ellenabad all set for a triangular contest

The Ellenabad byelection which is scheduled on October 30 is likely to see a triangular contest after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) pitted Gobind Kanda, younger brother of Haryana Lok Hit’s lone MLA Gopal Kanda from Sirsa, and the Congress threw its weight behind BJP rebel Pawan Beniwal to take on Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) general secretary Abhay Singh Chautala.

Both BJP and Congress reposed faith on new faces and both their candidates had joined the respective parties a few days back. Gobind Kanda and Pawan Beniwal had unsuccessfully contested the assembly polls in 2014 and 2019 from Rania and Ellenabad seats on Haryana Lok Hit and BJP’s tickets, respectively.

The Congress had played its cards on Pawan Beniwal while ignoring the potential of former Darba Kalan MLA Bharat Singh Beniwal, who too had unsuccessfully contested from the Ellenabad seat on Congress’s ticket in 2014 and 2019.

Retired professor Anant Ram, of Bhiwani Government College, said Pawan Beniwal’s candidature is likely to upset his uncle and rival Bharat Singh Beniwal and all eyes are on him.

“It is a tough task for the Congress to stop factionalism in the Ellenabad bypoll. Everyone knows how bitter rivals Pawan and Bharat Beniwal are and both of them have high political aspirations,” he added.

The Jat-dominated assembly seat, Ellenabad, fell vacant after INLD’s lone legislator Abhay Singh Chautala resigned in support of farmers protesting against Centre’s three farm laws on January 27.

He had defeated his nearest rival Pawan Beniwal of the BJP in October 2019 assembly polls by 12,000 votes.

Abhay, who had shot to limelight after winning Sirsa’s Rori assembly seat in 2000, had secured victory from the Ellenabad seat in a bypoll in 2010. He had later won the same seat in 2014 and 2019 assembly polls.

INLD general secretary Abhay Singh Chautala is eyeing for a third bypoll win in his political career and fifth term as a legislator.

This time, he will face his old lieutenant and now ace rival Pawan Beniwal and his childhood friend Gobind Kanda.