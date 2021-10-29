Ellenabad bypoll: Abhay Chautala eyeing third victory amid stir against Centre’s farm laws

The Ellenabad bypoll, which is scheduled for October 30, seems to have become more of a prestige issue for the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) as compared to the ruling BJP-JJP coalition and the Congress.

After Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait, who is one of the leading faces of the farm agitation, in an indirect reference asked people at the Nathusari Chopta village rally on Wednesday to support INLD nominee Abhay Singh Chautala, the leader’s prospects of winning seem brighter than that of BJP’s Gobind Kanda and Congress candidate Pawan Beniwal, say experts.

Four-time MLA Abhay is aiming for a bypoll victory hat-trick as he is contesting his third bypoll from Ellenabad.

He had won the Rori bypoll in 2000 and from Ellenabad in 2010 after his father OP Chautala had resigned from here as he won from two seats - Ellenabad and Uchana Kalan in Jind - in 2009 assembly polls.

If Abhay wins again, he will level the record of his father Om Prakash Chautala and his grandfather late Devi Lal, who had both won three bypolls in their political career.

Former deputy prime minister Devi Lal had won three bypolls - Sirsa in 1959, Rori in 1974 and Meham in 1985, while OP Chautala had emerged a winner from Ellenabad in 1970 bypoll, Darba in 1990 and Narwana in 1993.

The 1970 bypoll in Ellenabad was necessitated after OP Chautala had challenged the 1968 assembly election in the Supreme Court (SC) which he had lost to Vishal Haryana Party’s Chand Khod.

The SC had declared the 1968 assembly result of Ellenabad void, resulting in poll in 1970 which was won by OP Chautala by defeating independent candidate P Raj. Khod had not been in the fray.

Abhay has an upper hand: Experts

The bypoll which was necessitated after Abhay had resigned from the state assembly on January 27 after the Republic Day violence in support of farmers, will depict the real mood of the agrarian community against the Centre’s three farm laws, say experts.

Of total 211 booths in Ellenabad constituency, 178 are in rural areas and result of the bypoll will give a true picture of the simmering anger against the rulling BJP-JJP over these laws.

Maharshi Dayanand University’s (MDU) Prof Rajender Sharma said, “Abhay’s prospects are better this time. This is because there is an internal rift in Congress, while BJP is facing the heat of the farmers’ agitation against the three farm laws.”

“After Tikait extended support to Abhay, it is clear that the farm group will back the INLD leader and the ‘anti-farmer’ sentiments will go towards the BJP candidate. Every bypoll depicts the performance of the ruling government and it is important for the BJP-JJP as they had lost the Baroda bypoll a year ago,” he said.

“In this election, it is interesting that there is fight for the first three positions. This bypoll will reflect the farmers’ anger against the ruling party, besides the impact of unemployment. This election is important for the INLD to give confidence to its workers that there’s still space for them in the state politics,” he added.

Retired political science professor Anant Ram said the main battle is being fought between the BJP and the INLD.

“The ruling government made all attempts to give a tough challenge to INLD’s Abhay Chautala. The Congress’ campaign remained slow as most of the MLAs associated with the Hooda camp stayed away and state party chief Kumari Selja tried to utilise maximum of her available supporters,” Ram said.

“This constituency has 35% Jat voters while the BJP has relied on non-Jat voters by pitching Gobind Kanda. The results will depict the performance of the BJP-JJP government, the farm laws’ impact and outcome of caste polarisation methodology,” he added.