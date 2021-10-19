Ellenabad bypoll: INLD files complaint against Dushyant’s aide

The Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) on Monday filed a complaint against Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala’s close aide Meenu Beniwal for allegedly violating the model code of conduct in Ellenabad, which will go to bypoll on October 30.

In his complaint to the chief electoral officer, INLD’s election agent Rakesh Babar said that leaders of the BJP and the JJP have been continuously violating the model code of conduct for the Ellenabad bypoll.

“It has been seen in many videos and clips on social media that JJP’s key person Meenu Beniwal and others are violating the model code of conduct by distributing money after the announcement of the bypoll. It has also come to the fore that many security personnel, including black commandos and paramilitary forces personnel, have been provided to Meenu Beniwal who is neither a candidate nor such a person who is legally authorised by any law or by court’s order to have this security cover due to his life threats. This amounts to a total misuse of power and wastage of the taxpayer’s money. We demand that Meenu Beniwal and his other associates be kindly directed to leave Ellenabad area till declaration of results,” he added.

INLD’s Abhay Singh Chautala, who had resigned in support of farmers protesting against three farm laws on January 27, is seeking the fourth consecutive term from Ellenabad and pitted against BJP’s Gobind Kanda and Pawan Beniwal of the Congress.

Beniwal is considered a close aide of Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala and it has been learnt that he had marshalled resources when the JJP was formed after a vertical split in the INLD and the Chautala family. As per sources, he was also seeking a ticket, but could not get it.

A senior police official posted at Jind, while requesting anonymity, said they were also surprised after seeing Meenu Beniwal’s security cover when Digvijay Singh Chautala contested the Jind byelection in 2019.

INLD state chief Nafe Singh Rathee said the BJP-JJP leaders have been making all attempts to influence the voters by distributing money and violating model code of conduct.

“The election commission should take strict action against such people. It is clear that Abhay Singh Chautala is winning the by-election with a thumping majority and coalition party leaders are making all efforts through illegal means to save their candidate’s security,” he added.

Sirsa deputy commissioner Anish Yadav said they have received a complaint from INLD against Meenu Beniwal for violating model code of conduct for Ellenabad bypoll.

“We are looking into the complaint,” he added.

Meanwhile, Meenu Beniwal said he is a resident of Ellenabad constituency and had gone to campaign for BJP-JJP candidate Gobind Kanda.

“I have not violated any model code of conduct. As a citizen of this constituency, I have a right to canvas for the coalition candidate,” he added.