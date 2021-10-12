Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ellenabad bypoll: Nominations of three candidates rejected
chandigarh news

Ellenabad bypoll: Nominations of three candidates rejected

Among those whose nomination has been rejected is Karan Chautala, who was the covering candidate for Abhay Chautala, who had resigned from the Ellenabad seat, necessitating a bypoll.
The scrutiny of papers for the Ellenabad bypoll was held on Monday. Polls on October 30. (HT File/Representational image)
Published on Oct 12, 2021 01:56 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Rohtak

Nomination of three candidates, including INLD nominee Abhay Singh Chautala’s elder son Karan Chautala, were rejected on Monday during the scrutiny of documents for the Ellenabad bypoll slated on October 30. Karan was the covering candidate for Abhay and his nomination was rejected as his father will remain in fray on the party’s symbol.

A total of 21 candidates are in the fray and the last date for withdrawing the nominations is October 16.

The Ellenabad bypoll was necessitated after INLD’s lone MLA Abhay Singh Chautala resigned in support of farmers protesting against three farm laws on January 27. He is seeking re-election and is pitted against BJP’s Gobind Kanda and Pawan Beniwal of the Congress.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Minor girl abducted from wedding in Ludhiana

Alleging harassment , IMA Punjab members threaten to quit health insurance scheme

Ludhiana: Two taxi drivers held with 1.25 kg heroin

Bajra procurement proving to be a double-edged sword for Haryana government
TRENDING TOPICS
Shardiya Navratri 2021 Day 6
Horoscope Today
IPL 2021 Points Table
Gold Price
International Day of the Girl Child
Covid-19 cases
Maharashtra bandh live
Amitabh Bachchan
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP