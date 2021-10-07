Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / E-mails seeking favour sent out from PGIMER director’s fake ID
chandigarh news

E-mails seeking favour sent out from PGIMER director’s fake ID

Published on Oct 07, 2021 03:49 AM IST
Following Dr Ram’s complaint, police registered a case under Section 66D of the Information Technology Act at the Sector 11 police station. (Getty Images)
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Police are on the lookout for an unidentified person who created a fake e-mail ID of the PGIMER director to contact faculty members “for a favour”.

In his complaint, Dr Jagat Ram, director, PGIMER, said a number of emails, mentioning “I need a favour”, were sent to the faculty members on October 4. The matter came to light after the recipients approached the director to enquire about the matter.

Chandigarh PGIMER director Dr Jagat Ram (HT)

Following Dr Ram’s complaint, police registered a case under Section 66D of the Information Technology Act at the Sector 11 police station.

