Embezzlement case: Punjab vigilance nabs ex-sarpanch, panchayat secy

The Punjab vigilance bureau (VB) has arrested former sarpanch Gurjit Singh and panchayat secretary Balraj Singh, of village Verowal Baviya, block Khadoor Sahib, Tarn Taran district for misappropriation in panchayat funds.

A spokesperson of the VB said on the basis of a vigilance enquiry, a technical team of VB conducted an investigation regarding embezzlement in development funds received by the gram panchayat Verowal Baviya, Tarn Taran district from the year 2013 and 2017. It has came to light that during this period, the gram panchayat had received total government funds amounting to ₹ 47,47,373 and ₹ 24,75,000 from contract farming on shamlat land of the village panchayat.

He further added that that during the assessment period, the said Panchayat had received total amount ₹ 72,22,373 and spent ₹ 63,62,522 which shows that ex-sarpanch Gurjeet Singh, in connivance with panchayat secretary Balraj Singh have misappropriated panchayat funds to the tune of ₹ 8,59,851.

In this regard a case under Sections 13 (1) (a), 13 (2) of prevention of corruption act and under Sections 409, 420, 467, 468, 471, 201, 102-B of Indian Penal Code at VB police station, Amritsar. Further investigation in this case was under progress, he informed.