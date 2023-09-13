News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Embezzlement of funds: Punjab VB to probe 7-crore project in Faridkot

Embezzlement of funds: Punjab VB to probe 7-crore project in Faridkot

ByHT Correspondent, Faridkot
Sep 13, 2023 01:02 AM IST

In 2021, a 2.5 km-long underground pipeline was laid to replace the open drain (old nullah) passing through Faridkot city; as per information, in January, the VB received a complaint alleging embezzlement of funds in the construction of an underground pipeline

The Punjab vigilance bureau initiated an investigation into the allegations of embezzlement of funds in 7-crore underground drainage pipeline project.

A team of the VB from Mohali reached Faridkot on Tuesday for the inspection of the site where the drainage pipeline was laid.
A team of the VB from Mohali reached Faridkot on Tuesday for the inspection of the site where the drainage pipeline was laid.

In 2021, a 2.5 km-long underground pipeline was laid to replace the open drain (old nullah) passing through Faridkot city. As per information, in January, the VB received a complaint alleging embezzlement of funds in the construction of an underground pipeline.

A team of the VB from Mohali reached Faridkot on Tuesday for the inspection of the site where the drainage pipeline was laid.

In the complaint, it has been alleged that the material and pipes used were of poor quality and the tenders for the project were given to specific persons.

A VB official on the condition of anonymity said the facts of the complaint are being investigated and a report will be submitted to the department soon. Apart from measuring the underground drain, the VB officials also examined the records related to the project.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, September 13, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out