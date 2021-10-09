Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Emblems of Empowerment: In the midst of a pandemic, she took the start-up plunge
chandigarh news

Emblems of Empowerment: In the midst of a pandemic, she took the start-up plunge

Part 24: In the midst of a pandemic, when the world was looking at business closures and job losses, Tanzeela Tanzeela Naqshbandi, 26, took the leap of faith and opened a boutique in North Kashmir’s Baramulla town.
In the midst of a pandemic, when the world was looking at business closures and job losses, Tanzeela Tanzeela Naqshbandi, 26, took the leap of faith and opened a boutique in North Kashmir’s Baramulla town. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Oct 09, 2021 08:31 PM IST
By Mir Ehsan, Srinagar

In the midst of a pandemic, when the world was looking at business closures and job losses, Tanzeela Tanzeela Naqshbandi, 26, took the leap of faith and opened a boutique in North Kashmir’s Baramulla town.

Though the first from her family to venture into the business field, Naqshbandi’s gamble paid off. Her boutique, a first-of-its-kind in Baramulla, became an instant hit as it had clothes of the latest trends.

“To my surprise, my boutique was a hit with not just women, but men too. Many of them visit my store and compliment my work,” says Naqshbandi, who has given an indigenous name ‘Qoraab’, to her enterprise. Qoraab essentially means folded sleeves of Pheran, a long Kashmiri gown.

“In a rural town like Baramulla, it takes time to flourish in business. But I am happy and satisfied with the response of the clientele,” says the 26-year-old who plans to open more such boutiques in other parts of Kashmir.

RELATED STORIES

Naqshbandi currently employs around 10 women and hopes to create more jobs.

“Though I completed my masters in English in the midst of the pandemic, I did not want to sit at home after that. I am happy that not just have I become financially independent, but have also created jobs for others,” she says.

She adds, “It wasn’t easy for me to venture into the business field. Both my parents were former government employees and had no business experience. Relatives and friends wanted me to get a government job but now they do feel proud after seeing my business venture flourishing.”

Naqshbandi is grateful for the support her family provided her. “I had meagre savings. My mother and brother played a huge role in making my venture a success. They are my biggest inspiration,” says the 26-year-old.

Her message for other girls, hoping to set out on the entrepreneurial journey: “Nothing is impossible if you want to do it; I always wanted to do something different, but I was waiting for the right time.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Ludhiana road cave-in: Water supply lines repaired; road reconstruction underway

Despite backlog, Ludhiana mayor calls another F&CC meeting to sanction more projects

Ludhiana: Snatcher who escaped custody lands in police net

Three bikes, two scooters stolen in Ludhiana
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Horoscope Today
IPL 2021 Points Table
Gold Price
Air Force Day
India Covid Cases
RBI
Bigg Boss 15
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP