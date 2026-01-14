Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in Kathua

A fresh encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in the Billawar area of Kathua district on Tuesday, said officials. A fresh encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in the Billawar area of Kathua district on Tuesday, said officials. (PTI File)

“A terrorist, likely to be top Jaish commander Mavi, opened fire on security forces during a search operation in Najote area, around 6 km from Kamadh Nullah in Billawar,” said a police officer.

On January 7, security forces had a brief gunfight with three armed terrorists of Jaish-e-Mohammad in Kamadh Nullah.

Since then the security forces have been scanning the jungles, creeks and hilly terrain to eliminate them.

“As security forces zeroed in on a suspected location in Najote on Tuesday afternoon, they were fired upon and a brief gunfight ensued,” said the officer.

He informed that additional reinforcements have been rushed to the area. The intermittent fire was going on when reports last poured in.

On December 15, a policeman of the Special Operations Group (SOG), Amjad Pathan of Mendhar was killed during an encounter with a group of terrorists in Soan village of Udhampur district.

According to intelligence agencies, around 30 to 35 terrorists, mostly Pakistanis, remain active in upper reaches of Jammu region.

“They are being constantly hunted down by the security forces, especially the army as part of winter strategy,” said intel sources.

Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi, on Tuesday, said that 31 terrorists were eliminated in J&K in 2025, out of which 65% were of Pakistani origin.

He also said that the active local terrorists were now in single digits.