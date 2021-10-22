J&K: Encounter breaks out between forces, terrorists

An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Chanapora area of Srinagar on Thursday.

“The Encounter started at Chanapora area of Srinagar. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow,” tweeted Kashmir Zone Police.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Poonch encounter: No exchange on Day 11

There were no fresh exchanges between the army and terrorists hiding in Nar Khas forests of Mendhar sub division in Poonch district on Thursday.

Defence spokesperson Lt Col Devender Anand said, “There were no fresh exchanges on Thursday. However, a tight cordon is on. No terrorist has been killed so far.”

The protracted encounter between the army and terrorists entered 11th day on Thursday.

On Wednesday morning security forces and terrorists had traded heavy gun followed by a low intensity blast around 4.37pm.

The blast was probably of a UBGL used by the soldiers to blow up a natural cave inside the forest.

The operation in the Rajouri-Poonch belt has become the longest ever with highest number of casualties of army personnel in recent years.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Officers, on condition of anonymity, said the terrorists were well-trained in guerilla warfare, and were using the thick forest with natural caves to their advantage.

The police have so far detained around eight people including a woman and her son on the suspicion of providing terrorists with logistical support.

Army has so far lost nine soldiers including two JCOs in Chamrer area of Surankote and Nar Khas forests in Mendhar respectively.

Man detained for photographing army installations in Poonch

Amid protracted operation in the forests of Nar Khas, security forces on Thursday detained a man from Bhimber Gali area in Poonch district.

The suspect was detained after he was found clicking photographs of the army installations and vehicles of media persons in Bhimber Gali.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“He was taking photographs of army locations and vehicles of media persons. He was detained for questioning,” said a police officer.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON