Encourage waste segregation, repair roads: Ludhiana MC chief to officials

With the pre-monsoon expected to hit the state in the coming days, municipal corporation (MC) commissioner Shena Aggarwal directed the concerned staff to take up the repair work of the potholed-riddled roads, and organise plantation drives in different parts of the city, including the industrial areas.

The directions were issued during a meeting conducted by Aggarwal with the officials of different branches of the MC on Wednesday.

The officials were also directed to work on beautification of entry points in the city and clean the solar panels installed in different government buildings under the Smart City Mission.

Aggarwal also directed the officials of the health branch to encourage waste segregation in the city, and issue challans against the use of banned plastic carry bags. Also, officials were directed to issue challans against illegal slaughtering. Aggarwal also asked the officials to complete the formalities for commending mechanical sweeping in the city.