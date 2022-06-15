Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Encourage waste segregation, repair roads: Ludhiana MC chief to officials
chandigarh news

Encourage waste segregation, repair roads: Ludhiana MC chief to officials

The directions to repair roads were issued during a meeting conducted by municipal corporation (MC) commissioner Shena Aggarwal with the officials of different branches of the Ludhiana MC on Wednesday
Ludhiana MC chief directed the concerned staff to take up the repair work of the potholed-riddled roads, and organise plantation drives in different parts of the city. (HT FILE)
Published on Jun 15, 2022 11:48 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

With the pre-monsoon expected to hit the state in the coming days, municipal corporation (MC) commissioner Shena Aggarwal directed the concerned staff to take up the repair work of the potholed-riddled roads, and organise plantation drives in different parts of the city, including the industrial areas.

The directions were issued during a meeting conducted by Aggarwal with the officials of different branches of the MC on Wednesday.

The officials were also directed to work on beautification of entry points in the city and clean the solar panels installed in different government buildings under the Smart City Mission.

Aggarwal also directed the officials of the health branch to encourage waste segregation in the city, and issue challans against the use of banned plastic carry bags. Also, officials were directed to issue challans against illegal slaughtering. Aggarwal also asked the officials to complete the formalities for commending mechanical sweeping in the city.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP