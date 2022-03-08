Encroachment on Himachal land in Salooni, Sarchu, Parwanoo: Mahender Thakur

The neighbouring states and UTs have encroached Himachal’s land at Salooni in Chamba, Parwanoo in Solan and Sarchu of Lahaul-Spiti, revenue minister Mahender Singh Thakur said in the Himachal Pradesh assembly on Monday. He was replying to a question raised by Dalhousie legislator Asha Kumari.

Thakur said the state government has taken up the matter with the respective state, UTs and the centre and the land will be freed from encroachment.

He said that the UT of Jammu and Kashmir has encroached Himachal’s land measuring 16,954.08 bighas in the Salooni subdivision of Chamba district.

They have constructed a 9.5-km-long road and some sheds on the land. This instance came to the notice during 2017 and immediately, thereafter, the matter was taken up with the authorities of J&K for its resolution, said Thakur.

After repeated efforts, the J&K authorities agreed to a joint demarcation. Accordingly, joint demarcation/inspection has been carried out in the area on December 10, 2021, by the revenue authorities of both governments.

The district administration has put forward its claim relating to the ownership of the disputed area on the basis of revenue record held by the state government before the administration of J&K and their response is now awaited in the matter, he said.

The state government has not received any relief from the Centre under the National Disaster Response Fund for the damages to the fruit and grain crops caused by the unseasonal snowfall and hailstorm in April, May 2021, Mahender Thakur, who also holds the horticulture portfolio, said in reply to a question asked by Jubbal-Kotkhai MLA Rohit Thakur.