Enforcement Bureau impounds 52 illegal mining vehicles: Vij

In a crackdown against illegal mining, the Haryana State Enforcement Bureau (HSEnB) targeted raids across 11 districts of Haryana, on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, home minister Anil Vij said.

Revealing the details in Chandigarh, Vij said that recently constituted HSEnB has been gathering intelligence on the illegal mining operations throughout the state. (HT Photo)

He said that 358 vehicles were checked and 52 of them were confiscated including 22 dumper trucks, five heavy earth moving machines, excavators, tractor trolleys/overloaded vehicles which were being used in illegal mining activities.

“A total of 51 teams, comprising 480 police personnel of all ranks carried out synchronised raids by setting up 30 checkpoints and 66 mobile parties, commencing from 11.00 pm and continued till wee hours of the day. Raids were carried out in Panchkula, Ambala, Yamunanagar, Karnal, Panipat, Sonipat, Faridabad and Palwal for sand mining and Nuh, Bhiwani and Charkhi Dadri for stone mining. The special campaign concluded peacefully and without any tension at any location, even in the challenging conditions of low temperature and low visibility,” he added.

He warned those involved in illegal activities in this regard to abstain from wrongdoing, or else strict action shall be taken against them by the Bureau which has created units in all the 22 revenue districts of Haryana.

1,103 arrested under Operation ‘Aakraman’

Vij said that under operation ‘Aakraman’ conducted by Haryana Police on Sunday, a total of 1,390 teams along with 7,079 police personnel were deployed that arrested 1,103 accused.

He said that a total of 653 cases were registered, out of which 50 were registered under the Indian Penal Code Act, 385 under the Excise Act, 131 under the Gambling Act, 42 under The Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and 56 under Arms Act.

4,573 bottles of English, 7,302 of desi, 53 of beer, 1,107 litres of licit, 464 Iitres of Illicit and 2,346 litres of Lahan were seized. From Gamblers, ₹3.22 lakh were recovered and huge quantities of drugs, and illegal weapons were seized from other accused.

A total of 158 proclaimed offenders were arrested and 4,640 challans were issued under the Motor Vehicle Act.