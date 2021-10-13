Engineering courses: PU allows reservation for single girl child, border area students

A day after a Panjab University (PU) panel recommended retaining reservation for additional seats for single girl children and students of rural and border areas, the varsity on Wednesday allowed for the quota to continue for admission to engineering courses for the 2021-22 academic session.

The matter was taken into consideration after students had condemned the move. The recommendations of the seven-member panel, headed by dean research SK Tomar, were approved by vice-chancellor Raj Kumar on Wednesday.

The admission process at PU’s University Institute of Engineering and Technology (UIET) and University Institute of Chemical Engineering and Technology (UICET) is currently underway. But additional seats for single girl children and students from rural and border areas were not available as per this year’s handbook of information (admissions).

According to the proceedings, the panel observed that the students were being admitted against the additional seats from 2016 till 2020-21, and the seats had been approved by the PU governing body. “If the seats are left vacant this year, it may be a loss to these categories,” the panel observed.

The panel also said that any deviation/change in such provisions could not be implemented without the prior approval of the syndicate/senate and they had unanimously resolved that the seat allocation approved till 2020-21 academic session, which were duly approved by the governing bodies, may be allowed to continue for the session 2021-22.

Students may apply afresh over seven days

It was recommended that at least seven days’ time be given to the candidates to apply afresh in these categories and those who have already applied may be allowed to change their categories accordingly.

“We congratulate students that our demand to scrap the decision of doing away with seats of reserved categories has been met with,” said Sandeep of Students For Society (SFS).