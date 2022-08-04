Engineer’s book delves into travails of JEE candidates

Software engineer and author Ishita Agarwal has come out with her second novel, Teen Machine, in which she delves into the pressures faced by Indian students preparing for one of the most competitive entrance exams in the world – IIT-JEE.

In the novel, the protagonist, Avani, is thrust into the cut-throat world of IIT-JEE coaching in Class 11. She struggles to balance exam stress, her interests, new and old friendships, and crushes, her parents’ expectations and still be the best.

She is determined to disprove her mother’s doubts, live up to her father’s expectations of being a “smart kid” and be on par with her peers.

For a girl, who always got top grades in Class 10, everything seems topsy turvy all of a sudden. Agarwal, who spent her teenage years in Chandigarh, published her debut novel Lieable in 2013.