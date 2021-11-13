Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Enhance vigil along Pak border: Randhawa to Punjab Police
chandigarh news

Enhance vigil along Pak border: Randhawa to Punjab Police

Randhawa, who chaired a meeting in Bathinda with senior police officials of eight districts of the Malwa region to review law and order, said strict action will be taken against those involved in organised crime
Deputy chief minister, Punjab, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa interacting with media in Bathinda on Friday. (Sanjeev Kumar/HT)
Published on Nov 13, 2021 12:43 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Deputy chief minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa on Friday directed police authorities to enhance vigil in districts along the India-Pakistan border against narcotics trade.

Randhawa, who chaired a meeting in Bathinda with senior police officials of eight districts of the Malwa region to review law and order, said strict action will be taken against those involved in organised crime.

The deputy CM, who was accompanied by the state police chief Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota, said strict punitive action will be initiated against a police officer if any drug smuggler is caught selling drugs in his jurisdiction.

Randhawa told reporters that the Congress government under the leadership of Charanjit Singh Channi is committed to maintaining zero-tolerance toward drug peddling.

Randhawa said Punjab Police is capable to check any trans-border illegal activity and there is no justification in extending the operational right to the Border Security Force.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Delhi’s air quality
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP