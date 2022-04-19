Enraged over daughter’s elopement, couple thrashes groom’s family in Chandigarh

Furious over their daughter’s elopement with a man for marriage, a couple and their aides assaulted the latter’s parents and siblings at their Sector-52 house in the wee hours of Monday.

In his complaint, Rahul said his elder brother had gotten married to a woman against her family’s wishes and eloped.

On early Monday morning, the woman’s family arrived at their house and attacked him, his parents and three sisters. Rahul sustained the most injuries and had to be taken to Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, where he was diagnosed with fractures in both legs and arms. He was later referred to PGIMER, where his condition is stated to be stable.

Following his complaint, police registered a case under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 36 police station. A manhunt has been launched to nab the accused.