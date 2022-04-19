Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Enraged over daughter’s elopement, couple thrashes groom’s family in Chandigarh
chandigarh news

Enraged over daughter’s elopement, couple thrashes groom’s family in Chandigarh

The man had gotten married to the woman against her family’s wishes and eloped; furious, her family reached his house in Chandigarh and assaulted his parents and siblings
The woman’s family did not approve of her marriage with his brother, the victim told the police. (HT)
Published on Apr 19, 2022 02:53 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Furious over their daughter’s elopement with a man for marriage, a couple and their aides assaulted the latter’s parents and siblings at their Sector-52 house in the wee hours of Monday.

In his complaint, Rahul said his elder brother had gotten married to a woman against her family’s wishes and eloped.

On early Monday morning, the woman’s family arrived at their house and attacked him, his parents and three sisters. Rahul sustained the most injuries and had to be taken to Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, where he was diagnosed with fractures in both legs and arms. He was later referred to PGIMER, where his condition is stated to be stable.

Following his complaint, police registered a case under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 36 police station. A manhunt has been launched to nab the accused.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP