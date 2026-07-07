Ensure Asian Games opportunity for Pundri player: Jindal

Kurukshetra MP Naveen Jindal on Monday sought intervention of the sports ministry seeking an opportunity for a karate player in the Asian Games to be held in Japan. The BJP lawmaker met the player, Alisha Choudhary from Pundri in Kaithal district, and praised her historic achievement at the 22nd Asian Senior Karate Championship held in Bali. Alisha Choudhary created history by winning the Gold Medal in the Women’s Kumite (55 kg) category, becoming the first Indian karate athlete to win a gold medal at the Asian Senior Karate Championship.

Jindal said that Alisha created history by winning the Gold Medal in the Women’s Kumite (55 kg) category, becoming the first Indian karate athlete to win a gold medal at the Asian Senior Karate Championship.

“Despite fulfilling the eligibility criteria prescribed by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Alisha’s participation in the 2026 Asian Games remains uncertain due to the absence of a recognised National Sports Federation for karate in India. This administrative issue threatens to deprive a deserving athlete of the opportunity to represent the country on one of Asia’s biggest sporting stages,” he said.

Expressing concern over the situation, the MP urged Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya to take immediate and necessary steps to resolve the issue.

He said that athletes who have earned international recognition through exceptional performance should not suffer because of administrative or institutional hurdles.