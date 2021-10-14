Ensure cleanliness, fogging: Ludhiana MC chief

: With the arrival of the festive season, municipal corporation (MC) staff has been directed to ensure cleanliness in the city, especially around religious places and Dussehra fair sites, across the city.

Conducting a meeting with zonal commissioners and health branch officials at the MC Zone-D office on Wednesday, MC commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal directed the officials to ensure regular fogging in the city.

Citing the rising cases of dengue in the city, the officials have been directed to avoid water accumulation, especially near religious places and Dussehra fair sites, to stop mosquito breeding.

With the heavy rush of visitors being witnessed in the markets and the Dussehra fair sites, the MC staff has been directed to commence night sweeping wherever possible. Teams of sweepers should be formed, and the main roads of the roads should also be cleaned on a regular basis.

Also, the MC should conduct meetings with religious organisations and take up sanitisation drives in and around religious places.

One of the officials said Sabharwal also directed the health branch staff to ensure timely lifting of garbage from the city. Heaps of garbage can be seen at the secondary dump points in the city, which gives a filthy look to the city. Further, the councillors have also been raising concerns over irregular fogging in their respective areas. The staff has been directed to pull up their socks.

Sabharwal said directions have also been issued to keep MC offices clean and create a friendly atmosphere for visitors. Office furniture should be in good condition and the officials should ensure reaching offices on time. Surprise inspections would also be conducted to check punctuality.