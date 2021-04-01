Ensure compliance or show errant members the door: Akal Takht to Chief Khalsa Diwan

The Akal Takht on Wednesday issued directions to the Chief Khalsa Diwan (CKD) to ensure compliance by its non-amritdhari and errant members to code of ethics or remove them from the organisation that runs scores of educational and charitable institutions, mainly in Punjab.

As per the Chief Khalsa Diwan’s constitution, a ‘patit’ (a fallen Sikh) or a ‘non-amritdhari’ (Sikh who does not partake of amrit) cannot become its member. The matter was pending in Sikhism’s highest temporal seat for several months after it was brought to its notice that the members were being included in the organisation in violation of the laid-down norms.

CKD president Nirmal Singh and other office-bearers appeared in the Takht secretariat before the Sikh clergy led by acting jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh. The clergy also comprised Takht Kesgarh Sahib jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh and Takht Patna Sahib jathedar Giani Ranjit Singh.

After hearing the CKD office-bearers, the clergymen found that while some of its members were non-amritdhari some were not following the Sikh code of ethics. “These members are directed to appear before Panj Pyaras (five beloved ones of Guru) at any of the five Takhts within two months to partake of amrit or correct their behavior as per Sikh ethos,” said Giani Harpreet Singh.

He said, “If anyone is not ready to do so, they must tender resignation as members on their own, or the CKD must cancel the same. We may summon the members in two months and see whether they complied with the orders.”

“The CKD is also directed to restore the clause in its constitution that accepts the Akal Takht patronage that was removed after an amendment. Also, submit a clarification about expelling two members — Satnam Singh Mumbai and Avtar Singh— within a week. We also need clarification as why new members are included despite the ban imposed in June last year,” he added.

The Takht also sought records of membership forms of all members within two days.