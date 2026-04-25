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Ensure desilting of drains, vulnerable points before rains: Punjab CM to DCs

Ensure desilting of drains, vulnerable points before rains: Punjab CM to DCs

Published on: Apr 25, 2026 07:04 pm IST
PTI |
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Chandigarh, Ahead of the upcoming monsoon, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday directed Deputy Commissioners to complete all flood protection works within the deadline, warning officials of personal accountability for lapses.

Ensure desilting of drains, vulnerable points before rains: Punjab CM to DCs

According to an official statement, chairing a high-level review meeting, Mann directed urgent desilting of drains and vulnerable points, fast-tracked anti-pollution measures, and pushed pending infrastructure projects to prevent floods and strengthen water management before the rains arrive.

Mann, accompanied by Rajya Sabha MP Balbir Singh Seechewal, batted for foolproof planning and execution of the master plan for carrying out flood protection works effectively across the state.

He said, "The plan of drains and rivers should be prepared in sync with the engineers of the irrigation department to ensure their regular de-silting, cleaning, and strengthening of flood protection works."

He emphasised, "This will be instrumental in saving people from the wrath of floods during the monsoon season, and every officer will be personally accountable for this work."

He also directed officials to strengthen the weak embankments of the Sutlej and other seasonal rivers to ensure the immediate completion of the Sewage Treatment Plant projects for Buddha Nullah.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ensure desilting of drains, vulnerable points before rains: Punjab CM to DCs
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ensure desilting of drains, vulnerable points before rains: Punjab CM to DCs
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