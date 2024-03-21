Ensure medical examination of inmates: Human rights panel chief to officials in Ludhiana

Punjab State Human Rights Commission chairman justice Sant Prakash on Thursday directed the administration to ensure regular medical examination of jail inmates and solve their genuine problems and grievances. Ludhiana deputy commissioner assured the chairman that the administration will make prompt arrangements for ensuring regular medical examination of jail inmates. (HT Photo)

Upon arrival of the chairman in Ludhiana, deputy commissioner Sakshi Sawhney along with CJM Raman Sharma, SDM Vikas Hira, DCP Suhail Qassim Mir, additional civil surgeon Dr Vivek Kataria, ADCP Parminder Singh, jail superintendent Shivraj Singh Nandgarh and other senior officials welcomed him to the local circuit house.

The chairman said efforts were being made by the state human rights commission to prevent the violation of human rights in any government or non-government organisation. He said, “We should all be aware of human rights which our Constitution has given to every citizen of the country. He also gave necessary directions to the officials to improve services for the inmates.”

Later, the deputy commissioner assured the chairman that the administration will make prompt arrangements for ensuring regular medical examination of jail inmates. Besides, the administration will also solve their grievances.