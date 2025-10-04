Ensure no encroachment: Ludhiana MC to market associations

MC officials and traffic police on Friday decided to make the traffic one way in Chaura Bazar during the festival season. The shopkeepers have been told to ensure that their goods don’t encroach upon any road portion. The decisions were taken in consultation with members of the market associations of several areas, officials said. Senior deputy mayor Rakesh Parashar, MC joint commissioner Vineet Kumar, assistant commissioner Gurpal Singh, assistant commissioner of police (traffic) Jatin Bansal among other officials of MC’s tehbazari wing were present in the meeting which was held at MC Zone A office near Mata Rani Chowk. Senior deputy mayor Rakesh Parashar (right), along with officials of MC and traffic police, during a meeting with members of market associations in Ludhiana on Friday. (HT Photo)

The officials said that heavy rush is witnessed in the old city areas during the festival season. It becomes important to manage traffic otherwise heavy traffic jams are witnessed in these areas, they said. During the meeting, a consensus was reached to allow only one way traffic in Chaura Bazar during the festival season.

Further, the members of the market associations were directed to ensure that the shopkeepers and vendors don’t encroach upon roads beyond the yellow line. Wherever possible, volunteers/traffic marshals should be deployed to manage the traffic.

Senior deputy mayor Rakesh Parashar stated that similar directions were issued to the market associations of Field Ganj, Shahpur road among other markets in the old city areas. Parashar said the civic body does not wish to take action against any shopkeeper or vendor during the festival season, but action will be taken in case there is any hindrance to smooth movement of traffic.

He further stated that avoiding encroachments will also improve footfall in the respective markets as ample parking space would be available for the visitors.

Earlier this week, MC commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal conducted a meeting with the members of various market associations. The members of the market associations were directed to ensure that shopkeepers and vendors remain within the yellow line and do not create traffic bottlenecks. Further they were also directed to ensure cleanliness across the market to avoid action.