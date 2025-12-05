Entry-level admissions in Chandigarh private schools open December 9

Admissions to entry-level classes in Chandigarh’s private unaided recognised schools for the 2026-27 academic session will open on December 9, with the UT education department directing all institutions to strictly adhere to the notified schedule. The Chandigarh education department has warned that any deviation from the notified schedule or violation of fee and seat norms will invite action under existing rules. (HT File)

The admission window will remain open until December 22. The timeline applies to all categories except the economically weaker section (EWS) and disadvantaged group (DG) seats, which will continue to be processed through the department’s centralised online portal.

For parents gearing up for the admission cycle, the administration has clarified that forms will be issued free of cost, though schools are permitted to charge a nominal registration fee of ₹150 for applicants outside the EWS and DG categories. To ensure transparency and avoid ambiguity, schools have been instructed to publish detailed admission notices well in advance. These must clearly outline the admission criteria, age norms, total seat availability with break up, required documents, the applicable fee structure and where relevant, the date of the draw of lots.

On the administrative side, the district education officer (DEO) has stressed full compliance with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, under which age eligibility will be determined as on April 1, 2026. Fixed age bands have been prescribed for Pre Primary Levels I, II and III, and schools have been reminded that these norms are mandatory and not advisory. To prevent arbitrary reduction of seats, schools must offer at least the highest number of entry-level seats they provided in any of the last three academic years, unless they have obtained explicit exemption from the department. Schools were also required to submit detailed information on their entry-level classes and the total sanctioned seats for 2026-27 to the DEO office by December 5.

The education department has warned that any deviation from the notified schedule or violation of fee and seat norms will invite action under existing rules. Meanwhile, admissions for EWS/DG category students will remain entirely online, and schools have been barred from accepting or processing these applications manually to maintain uniformity and eliminate discrimination.