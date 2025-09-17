Environment plan 2025-26 is testament to Haryana’s commitment to conservation: Saini

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday launched the State Environment Plan 2025-26 and the non-CO₂ Pathway Report 2025-26 in Panchkula. “The initiative is set to be a cornerstone of Haryana’s sustainable development and a testament to its commitment to environmental protection,” Saini said. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini launching the State Environment Plan 2025-26 and the non-CO₂ Pathway Report 2025-26 in Panchkula on Tuesday. (Sourced: X)

The plan, which aims to improve air quality, reduce pollution levels, and ensure a clean and healthy environment for all citizens, will position Haryana as a leader in achieving national and international sustainable development goals. Environment, forest and wildlife minister Rao Narbir Singh was also present at the launch, underscoring the collaborative nature of the effort.

Saini emphasised that the State Environment Plan is not the responsibility of a single department but requires a coordinated, mission-mode approach from various government bodies. To ensure transparency and accountability, a high-level committee will be formed to oversee implementation and involve the public. Saini highlighted the critical need for such an initiative, citing ongoing deforestation and rising pollution as threats to future generations. He stressed that the plan is a significant step toward ensuring clean air, pure water, and a green earth.

A key focus of the plan is effective waste management. According to the CM, Haryana’s cities generate 5,600 tonnes of solid waste daily, with 23% yet to be managed. To tackle this, the government will establish 13 integrated solid waste management plants across the state. Additionally, significant progress has been made in scientifically disposing of accumulated waste at dumping grounds, with 50% already cleared.

The plan also addresses the growing challenge of electronic waste, with the government aiming to set up e-waste collection centres in every district to complement the 42 existing e-waste recyclers.

To combat air pollution, the state has launched the Clean Air Project for Sustainable Development with a budget of ₹3,600 crore, supported by the World Bank. Under this initiative, 500 electric buses will be procured for Gurugram, Faridabad, and Sonepat, and subsidies will be provided for electric autos, as well as for replacing diesel generators with cleaner, gas-powered alternatives. The state has already received 50 of the 375 electric buses for city services and has installed over 370 EV charging stations.

Further measures include promoting clean fuels like CNG and PNG to control industrial pollution and establishing 18 new air quality monitoring stations to add to the existing 75. The plan also addresses water pollution, with efforts to treat and reuse water from sewage treatment plants for irrigation, a model being piloted at the Masani Barrage.

Environment minister Rao Narbir Singh stressed that while government policies are crucial, lasting change depends on public awareness and voluntary participation. He urged citizens to stop using single-use plastic and to dispose of garbage responsibly.