Environmental group to contest Chandigarh MC elections

The Chandigarh Environmental Group (CEG) on Friday announced the first list of its candidates for the upcoming municipal elections
Updated on Nov 27, 2021 01:26 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The list included Sanat Dutt Bhardwaj, an advocate, from Ward No. 13; Yashpal Yadav, a retired army man, from Ward No. 25; Nakesh Kumar Jhingan, a retired labour bureau officer, from Ward No. 32; and Shekhar Modgil, an advocate, from Ward No. 34.

A group member, Rahul Mahajan, said: “We want to contest elections from all 35 wards. Our aim is to make people aware about the environmental issues, save the heritage of Chandigarh and emphasise on education.”

The Chandigarh MC goes to the polls on December 24. Nominations can be filed from November 27 to December 4. The main contenders are the BJP, Congress, AAP and SAD-BSP alliance.

