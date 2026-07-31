EOW files challan against four in fake cooking oil company fraud

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) Kashmir of J&K crime branch has filed chargesheet against four persons for selling fake oil and cheating.

Chargesheet filed in FIR under Sections 420 and 120-B IPC before the court of the chief judicial magistrate, Srinagar, named Mohammad Amin Bhat of Khanyar, Srinagar; Khalid Hussain Khan of Gasiyar Hawal, Srinagar; Anil Kumar of Jaipur Rajasthan and Shankar Kumar of Meerut, said a police spokesperson. (File)

Chargesheet filed in FIR under Sections 420 and 120-B IPC before the court of the chief judicial magistrate, Srinagar, named Mohammad Amin Bhat of Khanyar, Srinagar; Khalid Hussain Khan of Gasiyar Hawal, Srinagar; Anil Kumar of Jaipur Rajasthan and Shankar Kumar of Meerut, said a police spokesperson.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Police spokesman said the case originated from a complaint alleging that Mohammad Amin Bhat, along with Khalid Hussain Khan, area sales manager, and Anil Kumar Maheshwari, regional sales manager of M/s Assured Agro Food Industries, induced him to invest ₹15 lakh as a security deposit for the supply of cooking oil.

“The accused represented that the company was a manufacturer of cooking oil and assured delivery of stock within a week. However, no stock was supplied. Accordingly a probe has been ordered to investigate the allegations and during investigation, it was established that the accused persons, acting in conspiracy, cheated the complainant on the pretext of supplying mustard oil,” the EOW spokesman said, adding that enquiries with the Registrar of Companies, Rajasthan, revealed that no company by the name of M/s Assured Agro Food Industries was registered. “Investigation further disclosed the involvement of the company’s purported owner, Shashank Kumar of Meerut, Uttar Pradesh. On completion of investigation, the charge-sheet has been presented before the competent court for judicial proceedings.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}