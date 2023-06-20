Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / EPFO employee among two arrested for taking bribe of 7 lakh in Gurugram

EPFO employee among two arrested for taking bribe of 7 lakh in Gurugram

ByPress Trust of India, Gurugram
Jun 20, 2023 11:43 PM IST

An enforcement officer of the Employees Provident Fund Organisation and a middleman were arrested by the anti-corruption bureau in Gurugram while accepting a bribe of INR7 lakh ($9,380). The accused allegedly demanded INR10 lakh from the complainant, a factory owner, in exchange for settling a PF-related violation. The deal was finalised at INR7 lakh and the factory owner filed a complaint against the two. The accused were produced in court and sent into judicial custody.

The anti-corruption bureau here has arrested an employee of the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) and a middleman allegedly while accepting a bribe of 7 lakh, officials said on Tuesday.

The accused demanded a bribe of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10 lakh from the complainant, Sandeep Kumar, a factory owner, through a middleman Ravi in lieu of settling a PF-related violation
The accused demanded a bribe of 10 lakh from the complainant, Sandeep Kumar, a factory owner, through a middleman Ravi in lieu of settling a PF-related violation

The accused has been identified as Munish Narang, an enforcement officer of the EPFO, Jitender Kumar, the spokesperson of the Gurugram ACB said.

Narang demanded a bribe of 10 lakh from the complainant, Sandeep Kumar, a factory owner, through a middleman Ravi in lieu of settling a PF-related violation, he said.

After negotiation, the deal was finalised at 7 lakh and the factory owner filed a complaint against the two, Kumar said.

A team was formed and a raid was conducted and Narang and Ravi were caught red-handed while accepting the bribe amount from the complainant on Monday, he said.

“The ACB team has started further investigation by registering a case against the accused officer and the middle man under the Prevention of Corruption Act at ACB police station in Gurugram.

The accused were produced in a city court on Tuesday and sent into judicial custody,” Kumar said.

In another incident, the ACB arrested a junior engineer of the Sohna municipal corporation on Tuesday while accepting a bribe of 1.5 lakh from a contractor. According to the ACB, Om Prakash allegedly demanded a bribe of 1.5 lakh from a corporation contractor in lieu of restarting the construction work being done by him.

“We are questioning the accused and he will be produced in a city court on Wednesday,” the spokesperson said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bribe anti-corruption bureau epfo + 1 more
bribe anti-corruption bureau epfo
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 20, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out