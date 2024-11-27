Er Rashid’s voice deserves to be heard: AIP

Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) has raised serious concerns over the continued incarceration of its leader and Member of Parliament from Baramulla, Er Rashid, highlighting that Er Rashid reflects the aspirations of nearly 40% of Jammu and Kashmir’s population and his voice deserves to be heard. Awami Itihad Party leader Er Rashid. (HT File)

The AIP chief spokesperson Inam Un Nabi said that Er Rashid has received an invitation from PRS Legislative Research to attend crucial discussions organised for Members of Parliament during the ongoing session. These discussions will address key national and international topics, including India-US relations, state finances and fiscal devolution (16th Finance Commission) and the role of technology in India’s growth.

Speaking on the significance of these discussions, Inam Un Nabi said, “The first session, focusing on India-US relations in light of the recent US elections, is scheduled for Wednesday, November 27, 2024, at 9 am in the deputy speaker hall, Constitution Club of India, New Delhi. Led by ambassador Arun Singh, it will offer critical insights into India’s evolving foreign policy, which requires active engagement from all MPs, including Er Rashid’s.”

AIP emphasised that such discussions are critical for MPs for contributing to policymaking. Inam Un Nabi added, “The unjust detention of Er Rashid deprives the Baramulla constituency of representation in critical national debates and decisions. Er Rashid’s voice, which reflects the aspirations of nearly 40% of Jammu and Kashmir’s population, deserves to be heard.”

The party has reiterated its demand for Er Rashid’s interim bail, allowing him to attend the ongoing Parliament session and participate in these vital deliberations. AIP has also called on democratic institutions to ensure that an elected representative is not denied his constitutional and democratic rights.