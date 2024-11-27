Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Nov 27, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Er Rashid’s voice deserves to be heard: AIP

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Nov 27, 2024 06:48 AM IST

The AIP chief spokesperson Inam Un Nabi said that Er Rashid has received an invitation from PRS Legislative Research to attend crucial discussions organised for Members of Parliament during the ongoing session

Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) has raised serious concerns over the continued incarceration of its leader and Member of Parliament from Baramulla, Er Rashid, highlighting that Er Rashid reflects the aspirations of nearly 40% of Jammu and Kashmir’s population and his voice deserves to be heard.

Awami Itihad Party leader Er Rashid. (HT File)
Awami Itihad Party leader Er Rashid. (HT File)

The AIP chief spokesperson Inam Un Nabi said that Er Rashid has received an invitation from PRS Legislative Research to attend crucial discussions organised for Members of Parliament during the ongoing session. These discussions will address key national and international topics, including India-US relations, state finances and fiscal devolution (16th Finance Commission) and the role of technology in India’s growth.

Speaking on the significance of these discussions, Inam Un Nabi said, “The first session, focusing on India-US relations in light of the recent US elections, is scheduled for Wednesday, November 27, 2024, at 9 am in the deputy speaker hall, Constitution Club of India, New Delhi. Led by ambassador Arun Singh, it will offer critical insights into India’s evolving foreign policy, which requires active engagement from all MPs, including Er Rashid’s.”

AIP emphasised that such discussions are critical for MPs for contributing to policymaking. Inam Un Nabi added, “The unjust detention of Er Rashid deprives the Baramulla constituency of representation in critical national debates and decisions. Er Rashid’s voice, which reflects the aspirations of nearly 40% of Jammu and Kashmir’s population, deserves to be heard.”

The party has reiterated its demand for Er Rashid’s interim bail, allowing him to attend the ongoing Parliament session and participate in these vital deliberations. AIP has also called on democratic institutions to ensure that an elected representative is not denied his constitutional and democratic rights.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On