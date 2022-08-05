Era beats Prachi in group 1 of Haryana state TT championship

Bhiwani’s Era Jain outplayed Prachi Yadav of Rewari in the U-15 girls’ group 1 game during the 11th Haryana State ranking Table Tennis Championship being held in Panchkula.

In the U-15 girls’ group 2 match, Mehar of Jind beat Yamunanagar’s Asmi Kaycee 11-4,11-5, 11-7 to surge ahead. In the boys’ U-17 group 1 match. Yamunanagar’s Gursehajdeep Singh defeated Lucky of Karnal 11-5,11-4,11-8; while Fame of Hisaar beat Rhythm Gautam of Ambala 10-12,11-8,11-9,12-10 in the boys’ U-17 group 1 match. In the boys’ group 1 U-13 match, Aaradhya of Panchkula beat Sehaj Bhatia of Yamunanagar 11-2,11-3,11-5.

MORE NEWS IN BRIEFS

Vehicle lifter arrested with 4 stolen bikes

A resident of Bapu Dham Colony was arrested with four stolen motorcycles. The accused has been identified as Lakhan, 26. Police had recovered the stolen bikes from Chandosi district near Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh. These two wheelers had been stolen from Chandigarh and Panchkula. A theft case was registered at Industrial Area police station.

Man caught gambling

A resident of Dadumajra Colony was arrested while gambling. The accused has been identified as Sikander alias Gyani, 35, and ₹12,120 was recovered from his possession. A case under Gambling Act was registered against him at Maloya police station and he was later granted bail.

Management committee of Sec-15 senior citizen home holds meeting

A meeting of the management committee of Senior Citizen Home, Sector 15, and day care centre for elderly was held under Shalini Chetal, director of social welfare, on Thursday. The management committee inspected all facilities and reviewed the overall functioning of the senior citizen home and day care centre. The committee members also interacted with the residents and took feedback about the home.

Mohali admn carrying out drive to keep check on quality of edible oil

The Mohali health department has initiated a drive to keep check on quality of edible oil in the district. Civil surgeon Dr Adarshpal Kaur and district health officer Dr Subhash Kumar said the drive started on August 1 and will continue till August 14, where they will collect samples and test the content of trans fat and other ingredients in edible oil being sold in Mohali. The team has already taken two samples from Dera Bassi and the rest will be collected soon. A total of 10 samples will be collected from shops across the district.

Vij launches ‘health ATM’ for cops in Ambala

Haryana home and health minister Anil Vij on Thursday launched a “health ATM”, a walk-in health kiosk equipped with integrated point of care diagnostics for personnel of Haryana Police at the auditorium of Police DAV Public School in Ambala. “The health kiosk measures more than 50 essential diagnostic parameters including body temperature, SPO2, BMI to blood glucose, haemoglobin and ECG to rapid test for infectious disease. Result of all these parameters is on near real time basis for improved patient outcome and care,” said representative of Lord’s Mark Industries, which has developed the machine.

Admission process for USOL courses to start today

The online admission process for undergraduate, postgraduate, professional, advance diplomas and certificate courses at Panjab University’s University School of Open Learning (USOL) will begin on Friday. The candidates need to register before September 15 for admission without late fees. USOL offers fee concessions and scholarships for needy students. Meanwhile, the portal for Panjab University Migration Engineering Entrance Test (PUMEET) will remain open till August 6. Candidates can register online and deposit fee till August 5 and upload their photograph and signature till August 6. Also, PU will conduct the entrance test for admission to BEd in Chandigarh on August 21.

