2 accused, who escaped from lock-up, held from Delhi

Five days after they escaped from the lock-up of Division number 3 police station, two accused along with their two aides were arrested from Delhi.

The accused in police custody in Ludhiana. (HT PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

During investigation, the police found that one of the accused is wanted by the police in a two-year-old murder case. He had faked his identity to avoid police.

Police said that the accused fled to Delhi after escaping from the lock-up and had also stolen a man’s mobile phone.

The accused who were arrested on Monday are Kamal Kumar of Bhamian Kala, Deepak Kumar alias Manish Kumar of Giaspura, Mohammad Saddam alias Dabbu of Pippal Chowk and Vijay Kumar of Pipal Chowk of Lohara. One of the accused, Jaswinder Singh, was arrested on the same day he escaped.

Joint commissioner of police (JCP) Saumya Mishra said that the Division number 3 police arrested Kamal, Deepak and Jaswinder for snatchings on July 17. A total of 11 mobile phones were recovered from their possession. On July 20, the accused broke open the lock-up and fled.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After the incident, the commissioner of police Mandeep Singh Sidhu had suspended inspector Sanjeev Kapoor, night munshi, Jashandeep Singh, sentry Ramesh Parsad. An FIR was also lodged against night munshi and sentry.

The JCP said that a team led by Inspector Sanjeev Kapoor has arrested two accused Kamal and Deepak from Delhi. During their questioning, the accused revealed that after escaping from the police station, they had contacted Saddam alias Dabbu of Pippal Chowk. With the help of Saddam and a driver Vijay, they fled to Delhi.

The JCP said that Saddam is a proclaimed offender in a case registered under sections 382 and 411 of the IPC registered at Shimlapuri police station in February 2018.

Inspector Sanjeev Kapoor stated that Deepak was wanted by Sahnewal police in a murder case. He was on the run for the past two years. To avoid police, he had faked his identity. His real name is Deepak, but he started living under the fake name Manish Kumar.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Accused steal lever from police car

On July 17, when the accused were taken to court for hearing of the case in the police vehicle, they had stolen a lever of car jack and one of the accused hid it in the sleeves of his shirt. The accused in the night broke open the lock of the lock-up and fled.