Ludhiana | ESIC launches Yoga Fortnight for industrial workers
The Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), under the guidelines of the ministry of labour and employment, Government of India, is celebrating Yoga Fortnight from June 7 to June 21, the International Yoga Day.
With this year’s International Yoga Day theme— Yoga for humanity, ESIC is promoting yoga among the workers.
In this 15-day programme, special yoga camps will be organised daily in the sub-regional office, Ludhiana, and yoga sessions will also be held for workers and their dependents in various industrial clusters of the city.
Minister for labour and employment, environment, forest and climate change Bhupender Yadav had virtually launched the programme on June 7 across all locations of ESIC from New Delhi.
Sunil Kumar Yadav, deputy director (in-charge), along with officers and staff of sub-regional office, ESIC, Ludhiana, participated in the programme and practised yoga.
-
Nupur Sharma summoned on June 22 by Maharashtra Police over remarks on Prophet
The Maharashtra Police on Tuesday summoned suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on June 22 for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed recently that drew condemnation from several Islamic nations and opposition parties.
-
Kolkata witnesses zero shadow moment
Explaining the phenomenon, astrophysicist Debiprosad Duari said, “People and any object, all around the world, staying between the Tropic of Cancer and Tropic of Capricorn lose their shadows, though momentarily, twice a year. These two moments are called zero shadow moments. " This happens when the sun is exactly overhead.
-
‘Happens at rallies too’: TMC MP amid crowd mismanagement claims at KK's concert
Bengali actor-turned TMC MP Dev's statement comes after Kolkata Police chief Vineet Goyal said on Friday that there was no situation at KK's concert where attendees were short of space. He, however, added that police are introducing measures to prevent overcrowding and to provide emergency medical aid if there is any need for the same. Goyal also said that at no point was KK mobbed, with a police arrangement under an assistant commissioner in place long begore the singer's arrival at Nazrul Mancha.
-
Unnecessary controversy, says ex-CM as Bommai govt dissolves textbook panel
In an order issued on Friday, the Karnataka government said it has an open mind regarding revision of objectionable elements in text books and that a decision has been made to appropriately revise the issues related to 12th century reformer Basvaranna.
-
Mumbai: Man gets death penalty for sexually assaulting and killing minor in 2019
While delivering the verdict, the special POCSO court said that the accused could not be allowed to stay in society because, once released, he may repeat the same offence. The court also refused to grant the accused leniency, declaring out that such a man who abused minor girls one after another did not deserve the same.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics