ESMA to apply if employed under Haryana treasury and accounts dept

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Aug 13, 2023 12:27 AM IST

In accordance with the provisions stated under Section 3(ii) of the Haryana Essential Services Maintenance Act, 1974 (40 of 1974), the state government has declared that the Haryana Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA) shall apply to the employment under the Haryana treasury and accounts department

Haryana government has declared employment under the Haryana treasury and accounts department as essential services to ensure public safety, maintain public order, and supply of services to the community.

ESMA to apply if employed under Haryana treasury and accounts dept (Mohd Zakir/HT PHOTO)

Chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal has issued a notification to this effect. In accordance with the provisions stated under Section 3(ii) of the Haryana Essential Services Maintenance Act, 1974 (40 of 1974), the state government has declared that the Haryana Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA) shall apply to the employment under the Haryana treasury and accounts department, as mentioned in the notification.

