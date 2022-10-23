ESMA won’t be invoked against striking employees as of now: CS

: Making an appeal to the protesting safai karamcharis and fire brigade employees to call off their strike, Haryana chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal on Saturday said that as of now, Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA) Act will not be enforced against the striking workers in the state.

The chief secretary, who held a meeting with deputy commissioners on the matter, said that the government from time to time has accepted the legitimate demands of the employees and they should start attending work keeping in mind their moral responsibility towards the society.

“The government does not want the employees to suffer. They should cooperate with the government and hold talks with the government. However, if the employees do not return to work, then the state government will be forced to take strict measures in public interest,” the CS said.

He said that some employees have returned to work and in some areas, the strike has ended completely. So, the rest of the employees should also return to work, he said.

Kaushal directed the deputy commissioners and district municipal commissioners that efforts should be made to end the strike by holding constant talks with safai karamcharis and fire brigade employees.

He said that to ensure that the cleanliness system across the state is not affected during festivals, the deputy commissioner can extend the contract period of the old contractors doing door-to-door waste collection.

Besides this, Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam can also hire safai karamcharis at fixed pay rates. The door-to-door waste collection should be done effectively so that citizens do not face any inconvenience, he said.

Kaushal said that fire incidents during Diwali are reported hence preparations should be made in advance in case any emergency arises. If the strike of fire brigade drivers continues, then a plan B of deputing roadways drivers and home guards should be chalked out, so that the fire service is not affected.

Three rounds of talks have been held by the ministers and officers with the protesting safai karamcharis and fire brigade employees so far and most of the demands have been accepted, an official spokesperson said.