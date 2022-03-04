Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Evacuated from Ukraine, 5 Punjab students land at Amritsar airport
chandigarh news

Evacuated from Ukraine, 5 Punjab students land at Amritsar airport

Say were forced to stay in a train, had no water; many people are hiding in underground metro stations and army bunkers and they are helpless
Five students from Punjab, who were evacuated from war-torn Ukraine, landed at Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport in Amritsar on Thursday. The students were welcomed with drum beats and garlands by their family members and relatives.
Updated on Mar 04, 2022 01:30 AM IST
ByAnil Sharma

AMRITSAR: Five students from Punjab, who were evacuated from war-torn Ukraine, landed at Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport in Amritsar on Thursday. The students were welcomed with drum beats and garlands by their family members and relatives.

Those who returned on Thursday are Mannat Sharma of Amritsar, Sugandha and Gurleenpal Kaur of Mukerian, Sajandeep Singh of Tarn Taran and Milap Singh of Jalandhar.

“Our friends are still stuck there and are in a dire need of help. Indians are facing difficulties in going to Lviv from Kharkhiv. There is no bus or other transport facility. The Indian government should help our people in Kharkiv. Many people are hiding in underground metro stations and army bunkers and they are helpless,” said Milap Singh, who is a sixth-year MBBS student.

Recounting his ordeal in the war-torn country, Sajandeep Singh, also a sixth-year MBBS student, said: “We were forced to stay in a metro train for three days. The train was sealed and we were not even able to get drinking water. At the Poland border, we got some relaxation where the Indian embassy had arranged for food. But, there is no help in Ukraine,” he said, adding that around 1,500 Indians are still stuck in Kharkiv.

RELATED STORIES

“I was studying in Lviv where the situation was much better. I departed from Lviv on March 1,” said Sugandha.

“I am happy after returning to my homeland,” said Mannat Sharma. Parents and family members also thanked the Indian government for extending a helping hand to bring back their children.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP