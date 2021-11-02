Even Khattar, DGP will fail to answer questions of constable recruitment exam: Surjewala

The Congress on Monday said the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) should be dismissed for “repeatedly coming up with irrelevant question papers for recruitments”.

Addressing a press conference, AICC general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala said, “The HSSC’s ineptness in setting question papers seems to be deliberate.”

Referring to the ongoing exams for recruitment of 5,500 police constables for which about 8.39 lakh youth are appearing, the former minister said the questions posed in the exam were tougher than that for the selection of IAS and IPS officers.

“The level of questions was such that even the Haryana CM, DGP and IPS officers will fail to answer them. The commission had clearly mentioned in its advertisement that the criteria to be followed in the written exam will be as per the qualifications of Class 12. I can assure that the CM and his entire cabinet will not get even 33% marks in the exam,” he said.

“I invite the DGP, additional DGP and IG level officers of Haryana to solve this question paper and I’m quite sure that they will fail,” he added. Questions related to Haryana and pertaining to the eligibility criteria for a police constable’s job are missing in the question paper, he said.

The Congress leader said that instead of testing the calibre and competence of Haryana youngsters, the commission and the BJP-JJP government in state are playing a “cruel joke” with them. “This is a conspiratorial method to exclude deserving candidates from the selection process and accommodate favourites through manipulation,” he alleged.

The Congress leader said if one goes through the eight papers presented to the candidates on October 31, one will find that even the DGP, the CM or the home minister will not be able to answer the questions.

“I found that of 95 questions, only one or two were pertained to Haryana. The question arises as to whether police constable recruitment is being made for WTO or a foreign country. Questions should have been about geographical, social and political situation of Haryana, Indian Penal Code, fundamental rights enshrined in the Constitution, human rights, etc. However, the eight papers had questions pertaining to MA or PhD level botany, zoology, sociology, international history, international general knowledge, MSc level mathematics, etc,” he said.

