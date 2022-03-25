Everest on mind, Solan’s Baljeet Kaur heads to Nepal for 41-day expedition
It has been almost a year since Baljeet Kaur, a 27-year-old woman from Himachal Pradesh’s Solan, became one of the first Indian woman mountaineers to summit the 7,161m high Mount Pumori in Nepal-Tibet region along with Gunbala Sharma from Rajasthan.
Daughter of a retired Himachal Road Transport Corporation driver, Kaur has earned accolades from the mountaineering community and holds a record of being the first Indian woman to conquer 8,167m high Mount Dhaulagiri, which she climbed on October 1 last year.
Now, she has set her eyes on Mount Everest and is heading for Mount Annapurna expedition (8,091m) beginning March 28.
“I have been training hard and climbing peaks in order to prepare myself for my final destination. I want to excel and make my country proud. My mother has been my inspiration, who always pushed me to go after my dreams. Financial constraints are there, but I am determined and looking for sponsors,” said Kaur, who was born in Plasta Panjrol village near Solan.
In her mountaineering career, Kaur has scaled 11 peaks, and counting. “I have put in my heart and soul to ascend Mount Everest this season,” she said.
“This is going to be a very tough challenge. I have prepared well for this 41-day expedition. Arranging funds had been a huge task. A lot of time has been lost due to the Covid pandemic. Now, I want to take make expedition a step towards my ultimate dream,” added Kaur.
She had always been in love with the mountains, but little did she know about mountaineering until she read a chapter on that in Class 7.
Her tryst with climbing began in 2015. It was a team of 10 young mountaineers handpicked from a NCC group to summit 7,120m high Mount Trishul, in which she was one of the participants.
“It was a life-changing experience for everyone. It helped me discover myself and my first expedition quickly turned me into an ardent mountaineer,” said Kaur, who became a life coach when the pandemic hit the world.
“I had to earn money and I had vast knowledge of fitness training. So, I coached a lot of people during the lockdowns. My parents are simple farmers. It will take a lot to keep pursuing my dream of scaling Mount Everest one day. I just know I have to keep doing well. I am committed to achieving this feat,” she said.
A well-known face in corporate sector for guiding and mentoring young mountaineers, Kaur said yoga and meditation are what keep her going.
-
Sanjay Raut says SC order on Param Bir Singh cases ‘effort to offer solace…’
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that the Maharashtra Police is the “most impartial” force in the country. He added that it is unfortunate a “big conspiracy” is being framed against the western state. “The people of Maharashtra are taking note of it,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.
-
Adityanath elected leader of BJP legislature party, to take oath as CM tomorrow
Addressing the MLAs, Yogi Adityanath said he wants to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party’s central observers Amit Shah and Raghubar Das that after getting absolute majority under the PM's leadership, he was elected the BJP legislature party leader.
-
Supreme Court transfers probe of all cases filed against Param Bir Singh to CBI
The Supreme court judges said that the CBI must conduct an “impartial inquiry” into all aspects of the criminal cases lodged against former Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh.
-
Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters
Dr Narendra Dabholkar, a renowned rationalist and anti-superstition activist, was shot dead on August 20, 2013 in Pune.
-
1 dead, 40 injured in MP communal clash: Cops
The clash erupted between two groups over a Muslim man riding a two-wheeler at high speed. “A local resident Javed Mansuri, along with his sister, was riding through a place where a few tribals were playing Holi on Friday afternoon,” said Deepika Suri, IGP, Raisen.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics