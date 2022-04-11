Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news

Every dist to have CM office: Mann

CM offices will be set up at every district where the public can register their problems and demands. These demands will be sent to the CM’s office in Chandigarh digitally
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann visits Gurdwara Sri Manji Sahib to pay obeisance, at Mullowal village, in Sangrur on Sunday. ( (ANI)
Published on Apr 11, 2022 01:36 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Sangrur : Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday announced to open CM offices in every district. He was here to pay obeisance at a gurdwara in Mullowal village and a temple at Rani Ke village in the Dhuri assembly segment which he represents.

“CM offices will be set up at every district where the public can register their problems and demands. These demands will be sent to the CM’s office in Chandigarh digitally. Nodal officers will be appointed in all these offices. Now, people will not have to come to Chandigarh to raise their problems. People can save on fuel and their daily wage,” said the CM.

